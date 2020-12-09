Dec 09, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Timothy Patrick Long - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Technology Hardware & Networking Analyst



Hello, everybody. Thank you for joining. It's Tim Long here with a breakout session with Pure Storage. We're lucky to have with us both Charlie Giancarlo, CEO; as well as Kevan Krysler, CFO of Pure.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Technology Hardware & Networking AnalystSo we're going to dive right into it. Maybe let's start, Charlie, with you. Last quarter, you talked about a little bit of a shift that you were seeing from customers kind of from like emergency infrastructure type of strategy back to getting more onto the technology migration plan. Could you talk about that a little bit more? And do you think we're kind of out of the woods as far as the business kind of returning to somewhat as normal as we can call normal these days?- Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEOSure. I'd be glad to.