Jan 12, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Roderick B. Hall - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Okay. Welcome, everybody. I'm Rod Hall. I'm Goldman Sachs' hardware analyst. I've got the great pleasure of having Pure Storage here with us today. We've got Charlie Giancarlo, the CEO; and also Kevan Krysler, the CFO. So welcome, guys, really great to have you here. Thanks for participating.



Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Great to be here. Thanks, Rod.



Kevan Krysler - Pure Storage, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Road. Really our pleasure.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MDThanks to the audience as well. I'd just remind the audience, there is an interactive system. So if you have questions, the way to get those answered is to put them into the system, and at the end of the Q&A that we're going to do, I'll ask the team here to answer the questions. I think to kick us off, though, Charlie, I wonder if you could say a