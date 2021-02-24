Q4 2021 Pure Storage Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Ms. Nicole Noutsios. Ms. Noutsios, please go ahead.



Nicole Noutsios - NMN Advisors - Principal



Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to Pure Storage Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. My name is Nicole Noutsios, Investor Relations at Pure Storage.



Joining me today are CEO, Charlie Giancarlo; our CFO, Kevan Krysler; and our VP of Strategy, Matt Kixmoeller.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during this call, management will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These include statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and related disruptions, our growth in sales prospects, competitive, industry and technology trends, our strategy and its advantages, our current and future