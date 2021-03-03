Mar 03, 2021 / 04:40PM GMT

Well, folks, thank you very much. This is Simon Leopold, Raymond James data infrastructure analyst, and I'm hosting our next session with Pure Storage. And we have with us today, the CFO, Kevan Krysler; and Rob Lee, who is the Chief Architect.



So we've got a fireside chat here, and I've got a few questions prepared, but if folks would like to submit questions, there's a feature on the upper left. (Operator Instructions)



Questions and Answers:

- Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystBut why don't we dive right into this fireside. And look, Kevan, I think our audience knows what a CFO does. Rob, what's a Chief Architect?Yes. Absolutely. I'll kick this off. Yes, so from my point of view, I serve in very much like a CTO-type role. So I'm responsible for the technology in our products, how our products are built and delivered. And really, the --