Jun 08, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT
Wamsi Mohan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director
Hey, good afternoon, everyone. Thank you again for joining our next session here at the BoFA Tech Conference. We're delighted to have Pure Storage with us today. We have CEO, Charlie Giancarlo; and CFO, Kevan Krysler. So welcome to both of you. We really appreciate you taking the time to join us here today.
Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you very much. Very much our pleasure.
Questions and Answers:Wamsi Mohan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director
So maybe to kick it off, Charlie, from your perspective, what were the biggest takeaways from Q1? And how has COVID really changed the IT spending landscape?
Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Yes. Well, the big takeaways from Q1 was, first of all, it was a very strong quarter, off of a challenging compare. We had a great Q1 last year, because of the beginning of COVID actually creating