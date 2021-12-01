Dec 01, 2021 / 08:10PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



All right. I think we'll go ahead and get started. I'm pleased to be joined here today by Charlie Giancarlo, the CEO of Pure Storage; and Kevan Krysler, the CFO. Charlie and Kevan, thanks so much for being here.



Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



It's our pleasure.



Questions and Answers:

To start off, maybe we could start from kind of a macro level. And for a few quarters now, you've talked about kind of an improving demand environment. Can you maybe touch on the current spending backdrop you're seeing and how hopefully, coming out of the pandemic here, customers are looking to build and optimize their application and storage footprint?- Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEOYes. Well, starting in Q4 of last year, we started to see already -- I know we don't like to be reminded of this history, but COVID really started hitting in a significant way in March of last year. And at first, we