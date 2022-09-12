Sep 12, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Roderick B. Hall - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Okay. Great. I think we're ready. Welcome, everyone. I'm Rod Hall (inaudible) already seen me a couple of times today. I'm the infrastructure technology analyst at Goldman Sachs, among other things. And have a great pleasure having Pure Storage here with me today. One of my favorite stocks right now. I'll maybe say a word or 2 about that, but we're really interested in the fact that you guys are starting to supply hyperscalers and particularly Meta. So that, to us, is a super exciting opportunity for the company. Charlie Giancarlo, the CEO of the company is here; and Kevan Krysler, CFO. Welcome, both of you.



Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MDAppreciate it. So let me -- I guess, let me just jump right into it. Let's talk about demand.- Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman