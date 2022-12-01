Pure Storage Inc at Wells Fargo TMT Summit Transcript

Dec 01, 2022 / 07:20PM GMT

Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD of IT Hardware & Networking Equipment and Senior Equity Analyst



Perfect. So why don't we get started here? I'm Aaron Rakers. I'm the IT hardware and semi analyst here at Wells. And I'm pleased to have with us this morning, Rob Lee, the Chief Technology Officer from Pure Storage. Before we start, Rob actually said that he would have the pleasure of reading the safe harbor statement. So go for it, Rob.



Robert Lee - Pure Storage, Inc. - VP & CTO



I'll try to do this in my best legalese voice. Statements made in these discussions, which are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors, including those referenced in Pure Storage's most recent SEC filings on our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. And with that...



Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD of IT Hardware & Networking