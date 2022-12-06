Dec 06, 2022 / 04:40PM GMT
David Vogt - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
All right. I think we're about ready to get started. Thanks, everyone, for joining today the UBS Global TMT Conference here in New York. My name is David Vogt. I'm the enterprise hardware and networking analyst here at UBS, and I'm excited to have with me from Pure Storage, Charlie Giancarlo, Chief Executive Officer, on my right; and Kevan Krysler, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we get started, the company asked me to read a brief statement. My job as disclaimer reader now. Statements made in these discussions, which are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements based upon current expectations. Actual results could differ (inaudible) Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. So with that out of the way, gentlemen, thank you for joining us.
Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you very much. Absolutely pleasure to be here.
David Vogt - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
Yes. And I'm sure you guys
Pure Storage Inc at UBS Global TMT Conference Transcript
