Pure Storage Inc Path to Sustainable IT Transcript

Dec 07, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

David Vellante - Crowdchat - Founder and VP of Sales



In the early part of this century, I was talking about in the 2005 to 2007 time frame, there was a lot of talk about so-called green IT. And at that time, there was some organizational friction, like, for example, the line was that the CIO never saw the power bill, so he or she didn't care or that the facilities folks, they rarely talked to the IT department. So it was kind of that split brain. And then the '07-'08 financial crisis really created an inflection point in a couple of ways. First, it caused organizations to kind of pump the brakes on IT spending and then they took their eye off the sustainability ball. And the second big trend, of course, was the cloud model, it kind of became a benchmark for IT simplicity and automation and efficiency, the ability to dial down and dial up capacity is needed. And the third was by the end of the first decade of the 2000s, the technology of virtualization was really hitting its best stride and then you had innovations like flash storage, which largely eliminated the need for these massive forms of spinning