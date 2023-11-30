Pure Storage Inc at UBS Technology Conference Transcript

Nov 30, 2023 / 03:55PM GMT

David Vogt - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Great. Thanks, everybody, for being patient and sticking around. Welcome to Day 3 in the final day. I'm David Vogt, the UBS, Hardware and Networking Analyst, and we're excited to have Pure Storage with us today. From the company, we have Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer in the audience, milling about is Paul Ziots. So if you have any other questions, you can reach out to Paul after.



Just quickly before we get started, let me read the pure statement, those statements made in these discussions, which are non-statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements based upon current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those projected, due to a number of factors, including those referenced in Pure Storage's most recent SEC filings, on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. So with that out of the way, thank you for joining us.



Robert Lee - Pure Storage, Inc. - VP & CTO



Thanks for having me, Paul -- David.



Questions and Answers: