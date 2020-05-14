Q1 2020 Postal Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is David, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Postal Realty Trust First Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. Mr. Blaine Willenborg, Vice President of Business Development and Capital Markets, you may begin your conference.



Blaine Willenborg - Postal Realty Trust, Inc. - VP of Business Development & Capital Markets



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Postal Realty Trust First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. On the call today, we have Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Garber, President; and Matt Brandwein, Chief Accounting Officer.



Please note the use of forward-looking statements by the company on this conference call. Statements made on this call may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking, including, among others, statements related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our business, the terms and timing of our pending acquisitions and the status