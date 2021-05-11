Q1 2021 Postal Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to Postal Realty Trust first-quarter 2021 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jordan Cooperstein, Vice President of FP&A Capital Markets. Please go ahead.



Jordan Cooperstein - FP&A and Capital Markets - IR



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Postal Realty Trust first-quarter earnings conference call. On the call today, we have Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Garber, President; Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Brandwein, Chief Accounting Officer.



Please note the use of forward-looking statements by the company on this conference call. Statements made on this call may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Actual results may