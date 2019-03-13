Full Year 2018 Prudential PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Michael Andrew Wells - Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Well, good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our results presentation. We've got a lot to go through with you this morning in, I think, a good level of detail. And hopefully, you've had a chance to review the early comments. I'm going to assume you've all read and studied the disclosures and move right to the highlights.



So again, resilient results on all of our key metrics in what was an interesting year, and I think, from a market volatility, interest rate, political point of view in most of our markets. And we're obviously very pleased with the strength and the depth of the performance of the various business units. New business profits, again, up 11%. Asia, 14%, health and protection helping that materially. Group IFRS, up 6%.



Looking through those numbers a little bit. Asia, up 14%. The U.S. fee income up 8%. And if you strip out some of the one-timers in the M&G Pru business, you see it up 5%. So again, I think a very strong performance given the climate we were in. Free surplus