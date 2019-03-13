Mar 13, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
Michael Andrew Wells - Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director
Well, good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our results presentation. We've got a lot to go through with you this morning in, I think, a good level of detail. And hopefully, you've had a chance to review the early comments. I'm going to assume you've all read and studied the disclosures and move right to the highlights.
So again, resilient results on all of our key metrics in what was an interesting year, and I think, from a market volatility, interest rate, political point of view in most of our markets. And we're obviously very pleased with the strength and the depth of the performance of the various business units. New business profits, again, up 11%. Asia, 14%, health and protection helping that materially. Group IFRS, up 6%.
Looking through those numbers a little bit. Asia, up 14%. The U.S. fee income up 8%. And if you strip out some of the one-timers in the M&G Pru business, you see it up 5%. So again, I think a very strong performance given the climate we were in. Free surplus
Full Year 2018 Prudential PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 13, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...