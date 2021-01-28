Jan 28, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Michael Andrew Wells - Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Welcome to our call, everybody, today. And I appreciate you doing this on short notice. Today is an upgrade of the -- an update on our next phase of the transformation of Prudential plc into a pure play, Asia and Africa group, with obviously exciting growth opportunities.



At the start of this pandemic, I said that during this uncertain period that the company would be providing more frequent updates to investors, the wider market community and all of our stakeholders. And today's communication should be seen in that context.



As you heard me say in a number of occasions over the past year, we have 2 key priorities: one, to pursue, at pace, a fully independent Jackson; and second, to ensure our investors fully benefit from the opportunities of Asia and Africa. The developments that we're announcing today support both of those priorities.



So let's tie Jackson where there are 3 key points. First is the acceleration of our plan for full separation of Jackson in Q2 2021. We intend to conduct