May 13, 2021 / 08:45AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Business and Jackson Demerger Update for 2021 Annual General Meeting. My name is Brika, and I'll be today's moderator. (Operator Instructions) And now I'll hand over to your host, Mike Wells to begin. So Mike, please go ahead when you're ready.
Michael Andrew Wells - Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director
Thank you, Brika. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the conference call on our first quarter 2021 trading update in advance of today's AGM. I'm Mike Wells, I'm Group CEO. I'm joined today by Mark FitzPatrick, Group CFO and COO; Nic Nicandrou, our CEO of Asia; and Ben Bulmer, Interim CFO of PCA.
We're going to cover 2 key areas today. Firstly, the performance of our continuing operations in Asia and Africa over the first 3 months of this year; and secondly, an update on the timing of the U.S. demerger.
As you heard at our prelims in March, we have a clear strategy focused on structural growth opportunities in Asia and Africa. We have the scale and diversity of our franchise,
Q1 2021 Prudential PLC Business Update Call Transcript
May 13, 2021 / 08:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...