Prudential PLC Investor Day Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Michael Andrew Wells - Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Welcome to the main part of Prudential's 2021 Investor Conference. In my presentation, I'll start with an overview covering the journey we've been traveling, where we're headed next and the way we've been transforming this business across multiple dimensions. I'll then hand over to Nic Nicandrou, our Chief Executive of PCA, to show you how we execute with a focus on delivery, digitalization and what we're calling humanization. Put simply, that's about enabling our people to empower our customers.



Nic will be followed by Mark FitzPatrick, our group CFO and Group COO, on how we will translate our strategy into financial value. And I hope these presentations will leave you a clear sense of our scale, quality and the velocity of our business. We'll then have an initial Q&A session and go into 2 panel sessions. After a final Q&A, I'll set out the investment case and close with a summary.



But taken together, the showcase of videos we've uploaded for this represent around 180 minutes of rich content.