Aug 10, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 10, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Lup-Yin Ng

Prudential plc - MD of the Strategic Business Group

* Mark Thomas FitzPatrick

Prudential plc - Group CEO, COO & Executive Director

* Solmaz Altin

Prudential plc - MD of Strategic Business Group

* Stuart James Turner

Prudential plc - Group CFO & Executive Director

* Thean Oon Tan

Prudential plc - MD of the Strategic Business Group



=====================

Mark Thomas FitzPatrick - Prudential plc - Group CEO, COO & Executive Director



Hello. I'm Mark Fitzpatrick, CEO of Prudential. Since taking on this role, I have prioritized driving forward the delivery of our Group strategy and reconnecting with our agency and bancassurance partners. I've expanded our Group Executive Committee and have strengthened our leadership bench with the appointment of 3 new Managing Directors through internal promotions and an external hire. And with more Asian countries relaxing