Oct 05, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Prudential plc conversation with the Prudential Vietnam CEO, Phuong Tien Minh. My name is Nadia, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Patrick Bowes, CEO of Investor Relations, to begin. Patrick, please go ahead.



Patrick Bowes - Prudential plc - Head of IR



Thank you very much, and welcome to you all. Thank you for joining us for this, the third of our series of snapshots webcast sessions designed to further introduce you to some of the leadership teams of our operations. Joining us today in Ho Chi Minh City is Mark FitzPatrick, Group CEO. And he's joined by Minh, the CEO of the Vietnamese operations. We have just put up on the web some slides, which include some background information on the industry.



We'll have about 30 minutes of discussion between Mark and Minh. And then following that, we'll have about another 30 minutes where there's a time for questions and answers as we've done before. The conference call host will repeat how you can ask