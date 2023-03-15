Full Year 2022 Prudential PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Patrick Bowes - Prudential plc - Head of IR



Good afternoon from Hong Kong. Could I please first ask that you turn off your phones and any other mobile devices that may make a noise. But welcome. This is the Prudential's 2022 Full Year Q&A session, and we're very pleased to see you all.



I'd like to hand over to you now to Anil, our new Chief Executive Officer, who's got some opening remarks. And then we'll go to questions from the floor, from the phones and then from the webcast. Anil, over to you.



Anil Wadhwani - Prudential plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Patrick, and good evening to everyone in the room, and good morning, good evening for folks who are joining us remotely. I'm Anil Wadhwani, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential plc. And it indeed is a pleasure to welcome all of you to our full year 2022 earnings call. I'm truly excited to be part of Prudential plc. And I've known Prudential as a competitor, and I've always admired Prudential because I have competed with them in every single market that Prudential operates in. Clearly