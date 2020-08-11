Half Year 2020 Prudential PLC Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Michael Andrew Wells - Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Bethany, thank you. Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Prudential plc 2020 Interim Results and Strategy Update. This year, we've recorded our full presentation in advance, and it's up on our website with the transcript already. So today, we can use most of the call then to take your questions. And given the nature of our news this morning, we would expect that, that'll take up the full hour at least.



So to give you an idea who's with me, I'm joining you from Lansing, Michigan, the home of Jackson. Also in the U.S., you've got Michael Falcon, CEO of Jackson; Axel AndrÃ©, CFO of Jackson; and in London, we have Mark Fitzpatrick, our Group CFO and COO; and the IR team. In Hong Kong, we have Group Risk Director,