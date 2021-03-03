Mar 03, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 03, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Mark Thomas FitzPatrick
Prudential plc - Group CFO, COO & Executive Director
* Michael Andrew Wells
Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director
=====================
Michael Andrew Wells - Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director
Good morning. I'm Mike Wells. In this video, I'd like to cover 3 things: First, the progress we're making towards the proposed separation of our U.S. business, Jackson; second, highlights of how our businesses have delivered in 2020; and third, I will set out our go-forward investment case as an Asian and African-focused business.
As we announced in January, the plan is for Jackson to be separated through a demerger. This decision was guided by 2 priorities that have driven our strategy over the past 12 months: One, to achieve a fully independent Jackson at pace; and two, to best position our investors to benefit from the opportunities of Asia and
Full Year 2020 Prudential PLC Pre-Recorded Earnings Presentation Transcript
