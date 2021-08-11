Aug 11, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

* Mark Thomas FitzPatrick

Prudential plc - Group CFO, COO & Executive Director

* Michael Andrew Wells

Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Michael Andrew Wells - Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning. I'm Mike Wells, CEO of Prudential plc. And today, we announced our 2021 half year results.



Our purpose is to help people get the most out of life. And we do this by making health care affordable and accessible, and by protecting people's wealth and growing their assets. We want to do this for as many people as possible, which is why we want to build the capacity to serve 50 million customers by 2025. Our Asia-focused strategy is expected to support the long-term delivery of future shareholder returns. And as we intend to grow new business profit substantially faster than our markets GDP and achieve long-term double-digit