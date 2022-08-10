Half Year 2022 Prudential PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Mark Thomas FitzPatrick - Prudential plc - Group CEO, COO & Executive Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our 2022 half year presentation from our offices here in Hong Kong. I'm Mark FitzPatrick, and I'm joined here in person by several members of our leadership team and by a number of our Hong Kong-based analysts. From the Prudential team, we have James Turner, our Group CFO; and Avnish Kalra, our Group Chief Risk Officer and Compliance Officer.



We also have the Managing Directors of our 3 strategic business groups. Here with us in the room is Lillian Ng, responsible for Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan as well as overall distribution capabilities. And then joining us remotely from Singapore is Dennis Tan, who heads up Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam; Solmaz Altin who's responsible for the