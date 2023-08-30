Prudential PLC Strategy Update Presentation Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 30, 2023



Corporate Participants

* Anil Wadhwani

Prudential plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Lup-Yin Ng

Prudential plc - MD of the Strategic Business Group

* Solmaz Altin

Prudential plc - MD of Strategic Business Group



Anil Wadhwani - Prudential plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, and welcome. I'm Anil Wadhwani. I took over as the CEO of Prudential 6 months back. And I've had the opportunity to meet with our people, our customers, our distributors, our partners, regulators and yourselves, our investors and the analyst community. All of those conversations and feedback, together with my own experience of operating businesses in many of these markets over the last 30 years, have informed the strategy we are announcing today.



Today, we are making a promise to do things differently at Prudential. It reflects both our right to win in the exciting markets of Asia and Africa as well as the lessons from a recent past. My