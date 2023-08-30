Half Year 2023 Prudential PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Patrick Bowes - Prudential plc - Head of IR
Good afternoon to you in Hong Kong. Good morning elsewhere in the world. It's Patrick Bowes speaking. Thank you for joining us today. In the interest of ruthless efficiency and operating rhythm, we're going to start at exactly 4:30 Hong Kong time. Thank you very much.
I'll pass over to Charlie, our operator for today.
Operator
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Prudential Half Year Results 2022 (sic) [2023] live Q&A. My name is Charlie, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over to our host, Anil Wadhwani, Chief Executive Officer, to begin. Anil, please go ahead.
Anil Wadhwani - Prudential plc - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, operator, and thank you, Patrick. Good morning, good afternoon, everyone, and a very, very warm welcome to the half yearly results for 2023. I'm Anil Wadhwani. I have taken over the role as Prudential plc's CEO over the last 6 months, and I'm delighted to be sharing both the
