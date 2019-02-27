Feb 27, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the ProPetro Holding Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Sam Sledge, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Sledge, please go ahead.
Sam Sledge - ProPetro Holding Corp. - Director of IR
Thanks, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation on today's call. As in the past, with me today are Chief Executive Officer, Dale Redman; and Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Smith. Yesterday afternoon, we released our earnings announcement for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, which is available on our website at www.propetroservices.com. In addition, this morning, we posted a presentation on our website, which summarizes our results.
Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward-looking statements covered
Q4 2018 ProPetro Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
