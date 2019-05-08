Q1 2019 ProPetro Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the ProPetro Holding Corporation First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Sam Sledge, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sam Sledge - ProPetro Holding Corp. - Director of IR



Thanks, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in today's call. As in the past, with me today are Chief Executive Officer, Dale Redman; and Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Smith.



Yesterday afternoon, we released our earnings announcement for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, which is available on our website at www.propetroservices.com. In addition, this morning, we posted a presentation on our website that summarizes our results.



Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward-looking statements covered by the Private Securities