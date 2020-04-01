Q4 2019 ProPetro Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Samuel D. Sledge - ProPetro Holding Corp. - Chief Strategy & Administrative Officer



Thanks, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you -- we appreciate your participation in today's call. With me today is Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Gobe; Interim Chief Financial Officer, Darin Holderness; and Senior Vice President of Operations Adam MuÃ±oz.



Yesterday afternoon, we released our earnings announcement for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



Additionally, last week, we announced a number of strategic actions to align our cost structure to better reflect current expected lower activity levels. These press releases are available on our website at