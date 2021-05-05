Q1 2021 ProPetro Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the ProPetro Holdings First Quarter 2021 Earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Sam Sledge, President. Please go ahead.



Samuel D. Sledge - ProPetro Holding Corp. - President



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in today's call. With me today is Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Gobe, Chief Financial Officer, David Schorlemer, and Chief Operating Officer, Adam Munoz.



Yesterday afternoon, we released our earnings announcement for the first quarter of 2021. Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward-looking statements covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.



Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and risk factors