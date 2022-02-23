Q4 2021 ProPetro Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the ProPetro Holding Corp. Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Josh Jones, Director of Finance. Please go ahead.



Josh Jones - ProPetro Holding Corp. - Director of Finance



Thank you, and Good morning. We appreciate your participation in today's call. With me today is Chief Executive Officer, Sam Sledge; Chief Financial Officer, David Schorlemer; and President and Chief Operating Officer, Adam Munoz. Yesterday afternoon, we released our earnings announcement for the fourth quarter of 2021.



Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward-looking statements covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.