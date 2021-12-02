Q3 2021 PVH Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 02, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Dana M. Perlman - PVH Corp. - Chief Strategy Officer & Treasurer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the PVH Corp. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Leading the call today will be Stefan Larsson, PVH's Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Holmes, EVP, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller.



