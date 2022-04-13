PVH Corp Investor Day Transcript

Apr 13, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Stefan Larsson - PVH Corp. - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to PVH's Investor Day 2022. Thank you for taking the time with us this morning. We are beyond excited to share our multiyear growth plan, the PVH+ Plan. And I'm especially excited that I'm able to do it partly in person and with my team here, having navigated through COVID the past 2 years --



(technical difficulty)



This is a special location. So this is Calvin Klein's first building and where we sit today is where Calvin had his runway shows. So introducing a brand-led growth strategy, we couldn't be in a better place.



Little over a year ago, I had the opportunity -- great opportunity to come into the CEO role for PVH. And I did it, always having to looked at PVH from the outside and being impressed by the underlying strength and being attracted to the underlying strength because what I saw was 2 of the most iconic brands in the world -- in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. We own both those brands. And those type of brands are not made anymore. They are beloved by the consumer globally and they