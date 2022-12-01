Q3 2022 PVH Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Sheryl Freeman - PVH Corp. - VP of IR



Leading the call today will be Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer; and Zac Coughlin, Chief Financial Officer.