Dec 10, 2019 / 03:45PM GMT

Brian Christopher Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Associate



All right. We're going to go ahead and get started. Hello, everyone. I'm Brian Peterson. I'm the application software analyst here at Raymond James. Very happy to have RingCentral. Praful Shah, Chief Strategy Officer; and Ryan Goodman, Director of Investor Relations.



I think we're going to kick things off with a presentation and then we'll probably have some time for Q&A. So I turn to you guys.



Praful K. Shah - RingCentral, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer



Just to -- for those who have not been exposed to RingCentral, we'll take a few minutes -- for like 7 minutes and then we can start. I assume this one is the -- yes. Okay. That's the obligatory slide. So for those of you who are not familiar, we are about $900 million run rate business. It's a subscription recurring revenue SaaS business. And last quarter, we grew at about 34%. And the key driver to that is the mid-market and enterprise, which is approaching about $0.5 billion revenue and