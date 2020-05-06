Q1 2020 RingCentral Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Ryan Goodman - RingCentral, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to RingCentral's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I am Ryan Goodman, RingCentral's Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Anand Eswaran, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mitesh Dhruv, Chief Financial Officer. Our format today will include prepared remarks by Vlad, Anand and Mitesh followed by Q&A.



Some of our discussions and responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements, including our second quarter and full year 2020 financial outlook and our assumptions underlying that outlook. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ