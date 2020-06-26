Jun 26, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Hunter Muller -



Okay. Next up, folks, is the Reimagining the Business and the Future of Work. Michael Frankel, the Senior Vice President, Managing Director, DNA at Deloitte. Michael, welcome to the program.



Michael Frankel -



There we are. Thank you.



Hunter Muller -



Good to see you.



Michael Frankel -



Good to see you.



Questions and Answers:

So look, tell me, given this current crisis, right, where we are, never let a crisis go to waste. How are you using it to advance your agenda? How are you helping your clients?So in a wide variety of ways -- but there are a couple that I think are particularly interesting. One is this crisis has sort of accelerated topics around virtualization and remote work, right? We suddenly, in a short period, we're faced with everyone having to work remotely or almost everyone having to work remotely.And I think it creates -- obviously, it's a terrible