Aug 11, 2020 / 03:20PM GMT

Brian Jeffrey Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Welcome. I want to thank everyone who's dialed in and going to get to hear one of the top SaaS companies in the market today. So this one is going to be worth your while. I'm real pleased we've got the CFO of the company, Mitesh Dhruv. We also have the Head of their Investor Relations organization, Ryan Goodman, with us. And we're going to go through a just fireside chat, just try to bring the opportunity, talk a little bit about the news the company made this morning. And then we'll open it up to Q&A for the buy side. So feel free to either email me a question or post your questions on the chat, and we'll ask Mitesh. We got him on the spot here.



So with that, Mitesh, we do have some new listeners and viewers today. So for anyone who is relatively new to the story here, we just start at a very high level with just a brief introduction of yourself and the company.



Mitesh Dhruv - RingCentral, Inc. - CFO



Sure. No, thank you, Brian, for having us here. We