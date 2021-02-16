Q4 2020 RingCentral Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the RingCentral Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Ryan Goodman, you may begin.



Ryan Goodman - RingCentral, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to RingCentral's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Ryan Goodman, RingCentral's Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Anand Eswaran, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mitesh Dhruv, Chief Financial Officer. Our format today will include prepared remarks by Vlad, Anand and Mitesh, followed by Q&A.



Some of our discussions and responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements, including our first quarter and full year 2021 financial outlook and our assumptions underlying that outlook. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements. A discussion of the