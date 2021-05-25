May 25, 2021 / 03:45PM GMT

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for joining us for our next session. My name is Sterling Auty. I'm the software Analyst here at JPMorgan. This is actually one of the 2 sessions that I've been most eager to host at the entire conference. So first, let me welcome the management team from RingCentral. We have Vlad Shmunis, who is CEO; Mitesh Dhruv, who's CFO. Guys, thank you for joining us. We really appreciate it.



Mitesh Dhruv - RingCentral, Inc. - CFO



Thanks for having us.



Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



You got it. All right.



Vladimir G. Shmunis - RingCentral, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Sterling.



Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Vlad, maybe to set the stage, can you give just a quick overview of the business, the markets that you compete in? And what's the size of