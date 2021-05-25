May 25, 2021 / 03:45PM GMT
Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Thanks, everyone, for joining us for our next session. My name is Sterling Auty. I'm the software Analyst here at JPMorgan. This is actually one of the 2 sessions that I've been most eager to host at the entire conference. So first, let me welcome the management team from RingCentral. We have Vlad Shmunis, who is CEO; Mitesh Dhruv, who's CFO. Guys, thank you for joining us. We really appreciate it.
Mitesh Dhruv - RingCentral, Inc. - CFO
Thanks for having us.
Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
You got it. All right.
Vladimir G. Shmunis - RingCentral, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Sterling.
Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Vlad, maybe to set the stage, can you give just a quick overview of the business, the markets that you compete in? And what's the size of
RingCentral Inc at JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 25, 2021 / 03:45PM GMT
