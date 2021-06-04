RingCentral Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 04, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

John H. Marlow - RingCentral, Inc. - Chief Administrative Officer, Senior VP of Corporate Development, General Counsel & Secretary



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm John Marlow, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of RingCentral. Welcome to RingCentral's Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



The meeting is now called to order. Please note that we are conducting this virtual meeting from our various remote locations, so please bear with us if there are any technical difficulties.



Let me now introduce RingCentral's Directors and Officers who are with us today. Our Directors who are present are Ken Goldman; Neil Williams; Mignon Clyburn; and Allan Thygesen. Our officers who are present today are Vlad Shmunis, our CEO and Chairman of the Board; Mitesh Dhruv, our Chief Financial Officer; Anand Eswaran, our President and COO; as well as myself, John Marlow, our Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel.



Also in attendance are David Greed and Michael Weiss from KPMG LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm. In addition, Jeff Saper, from Wilson