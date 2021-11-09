Q3 2021 RingCentral Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to RingCentral's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Goodman, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ryan Goodman - RingCentral, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to RingCentral's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Ryan Goodman, RingCentral's Head of Investor Relations. And joining me today are Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Anand Eswaran, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mitesh Dhruv, Chief Financial Officer.



Our format today will include prepared remarks by Vlad, Anand and Mitesh, followed by a Q&A. Accompanying today's presentation are slides being shared via webcast. The link is available at our Investor Relations website at ir.ringcentral.com. For those listening via telephone dial-in, I would encourage you to also join the webcast and select the listen by phone option.



Some of our discussions and responses to