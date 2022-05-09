Q1 2022 RingCentral Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the RingCentral First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Will Wong, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



William Wong -



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to RingCentral's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Will Wong, RingCentral's Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Mo Katibeh, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Vaibhav Agarwal, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Our format today will include prepared remarks by Vlad, Mo and Vaibhav, followed by Q&A. We also have a slide presentation available on our Investor Relations website that will coincide with today's call, which you can find under the financial results section at ir.ringcentral.com.



Some of our discussions and responses to your questions will contain forward