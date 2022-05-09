May 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the RingCentral First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Will Wong, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
William Wong -
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to RingCentral's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Will Wong, RingCentral's Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Mo Katibeh, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Vaibhav Agarwal, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Our format today will include prepared remarks by Vlad, Mo and Vaibhav, followed by Q&A. We also have a slide presentation available on our Investor Relations website that will coincide with today's call, which you can find under the financial results section at ir.ringcentral.com.
Some of our discussions and responses to your questions will contain forward
Q1 2022 RingCentral Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...