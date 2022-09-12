Sep 12, 2022 / 05:45PM GMT
Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Analyst
All right. This is delightful. We're all back together in person. Amazing attendance, registrations off the charts, I am told it's the biggest conference that is ever hosted, ever. So thank you for coming out. RingCentral, it's a team that does not need a lot of introduction, but we still make the introduction. Vladimir Shmunis, the founder and CEO; Sonalee Parekh, former Goldman.
Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh - RingCentral, Inc. - CFO
Yes, yes.
Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Analyst
Back in the industry; and Mo Katibeh, COO of the company. Isn't it your 10th anniversary since you went public?
Mo Katibeh - RingCentral, Inc. - President & COO
Ninth, ninth.
Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Analyst
Ninth. See, time flies, time flies. Yes.
Vladimir G. Shmunis
RingCentral Inc at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference Transcript
Sep 12, 2022 / 05:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...