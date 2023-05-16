May 16, 2023 / 12:45PM GMT
Ryan Boyer Koontz - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst
Good morning. I'm Ryan Koontz. I cover the cloud communications and broadband sectors here at Needham. I'm joined today by RingCentral. RingCentral simplifies business communication to help 5 million people connect worldwide. I'm joined today by CFO, Sonalee Parekh. Welcome.
Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh - RingCentral, Inc. - CFO
Thank you. It's great to be here.
Ryan Boyer Koontz - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst
So nice to have you here in New York.
Questions and Answers:Ryan Boyer Koontz - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst
Let's start with the first quarter results. Excellent print and stock had a nice pop. And most impressively, the op margin gains you guys put together just of late have just been pretty eye-popping. So can you expand on the quarter and how management felt about the quarter overall?