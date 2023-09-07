Sep 07, 2023 / 05:50PM GMT

Kurt Simon - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Vice Chairman and Co-Chairman of Global Technology, Media & Telecom Group



Great. We can jump in can join as they do. So I'm Kurt Simon, I'm a Vice Chairman on the investment banking side at Goldmans. And it's my pleasure to interview our folks here and I've known you for I don't know, 15 or 20 years.



So thrilled with your new opportunity, but and Vlad thanks for being here and Sonalee you as well -- it's good to have you guys. And maybe Vlad, we'll start with you. Obviously, founder now -- kind of entering a new role here is Exec Chairman, Walk us through a little bit about thoughts on timing and really that new role, some of your key objectives and how you're going to define that role going forward.



Vladimir G. Shmunis - RingCentral, Inc. - Founder & Executive Chairman



Yes. No, great. Again, thanks for having us. And yes, look, so the new role. So first, there is still a role. It's a full-time role, it's not a CEO anymore but it is the full time Exec Chair. And the idea is to let me concentrate more