Q3 2023 RingCentral Inc Earnings Call Transcript

William Wong -



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to RingCentral's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Tarek Robbiati, CEO; Vlad Shmunis, Founder and Executive Chairman; and Sonalee Parekh, CFO. Our format today will include prepared remarks by Tarek, Vlad and Sonalee, followed by Q&A. We also have a slide presentation available on our Investor Relations website that will coincide with today's call, which you can find under the financial results section at ir.ringcentral.com.



Some of our discussion and responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements regarding the company's business operations, financial performance and outlook. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control and are not