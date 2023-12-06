Dec 06, 2023 / 03:20PM GMT

Brian Christopher Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. We have RingCentral back here today, Sonalee Parekh, CFO. It's funny. We talked last year, same room, same conference. There's been a lot of developments over the last 12 months. So I'd love to understand from your perspective, what are the key things that have happened over the last 12 months?



Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh - RingCentral, Inc. - CFO



Yes, great. Well, firstly, thank you for having us back, and it's a pleasure to be here. I was just saying no one needs to convince me too much to spend this time of the year in New York City. It's so beautiful. So thank you.



And yes, it has been a very busy year at RingCentral. So I'll cap off a few highlights, and then, you'll probably want me to go deeper in certain areas. But I think, firstly, what I would say is that it's been a year where we have delivered on our commitment to drive durable, profitable growth. Hopefully, you see us today as a significantly more profitable company than we were a year ago,