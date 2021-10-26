Oct 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Sia, and I will be the conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the RenaissanceRe's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Keith McCue, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Keith Alfred McCue - RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. - SVP of Finance & IR
Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for joining our third quarter financial results conference call. Yesterday, after the market closed, we issued our quarterly release. If you didn't receive a copy, please call me at (441) 239-4830, and we'll make sure to provide you with one. There will be an audio replay of the call available from about 1:00 p.m. Eastern time today through midnight on November 26. The replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 U.S. toll-free or 1 (404) 537-3406 internationally. The pass code you will need for both numbers is 7440669. Today's call is also available through the Investor Information section
Q3 2021 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...