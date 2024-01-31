Q4 2023 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions). Good morning. My name is Angela, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the RenaissanceRe Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.



After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. Instructions will be given at that time. (Operator Instructions).



I will now turn the call over to Keith McCue. Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Keith Alfred McCue - RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. - SVP of Finance & IR



Thank you, Angela. Good morning, and welcome to RenaissanceRe's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining today to discuss our results are Kevin O'Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Qutub, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and David Marra, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Underwriting Officer.



First, some housekeeping matters. Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements, including new